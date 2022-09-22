18-year-old pleads guilty in violent carjacking, admits involvement in others

Federal prosecutors say Shamir Black admitted his guilt in assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle from outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on July 14, 2022.

A young man has pleaded guilty to assaulting and carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June, and admitted involvement in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 18-year-old Shamir Black entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday in connection with the June 9 incident, where Black and an unidentified accomplice approached the victim and demanded her car keys. Court documents say Black then pushed the woman to the ground and struck her on the head with a gun. Prosecutors say during the struggle, the defendant shot his weapon in the direction of the victim.

Prosecutors say Black and his accomplice were pulled from the woman's vehicle by bystanders, and then fled the scene on foot.

Black was taken into custody on June 24 after investigators say they matched a 9mm handgun found on the scene of the carjacking with a social media video that showed him waving the same gun around. That gun had been stolen from a residence in Prior Lake, along with a Volkswagen Jetta that was recovered from Black's residence in Minneapolis.

While entering his guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright Tuesday Black also admitted to taking part in two additional armed carjackings in Golden Valley last spring. He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces up to 15 years years in prison in connection with the Minneapolis incident.

Watch more local news: