Man shot and killed within Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis PD says one man is dead following a shooting that took place within the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Riverside Avenue around 7 p.m. where they located a man suffering gunshot wounds inside a store at 409 Cedar Avenue South.

After being taken to nearby Hennepin County Medical Center, the man later died, according to police.

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder says this is the city's 24th homicide of 2021.

No further information has been released at this time.