Police: Man shot, killed after violating restraining order, breaking into Minneapolis home

Police initial evidence suggests that the man violated a restraining order, broke into a house and assaulted someone inside before he was shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died early Saturday after he was shot and killed, Minneapolis police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement that officers responded to a call about a man with a gun at the 3800 block of Grand Avenue South just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Soon, officers received an update stating that a shooting happened, police say, and when they got there, officers found a man unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man later died at the hospital, Minneapolis police said.

Officials say that initial information gathered indicates that the man had violated a restraining order, forced his way into the home and assaulted someone inside. During the assault, shots were fired and the man was hit. Other people were inside the home at the time, police say.

The Minneapolis Police Department's crime scene technicians collected evidence at the scene and homicide detectives are now investigating who was involved and what exactly happened.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Minneapolis Police Department asks anyone with any information about what happened to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the fourth homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to police.

