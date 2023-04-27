Deputies pursue leads in case of beloved dog fatally shot in central MN

In a Facebook post a friend says the owner of the lab was working on his car when he heard gunfire, ran to the driveway and found his pup Waylon had been shot.

Todd County sheriff's investigators are following up on a number of leads and potential suspects in the case of a beloved dog fatally shot in central Minnesota Tuesday night.

Chief Deputy Jon Barber tells KARE 11 publicity surrounding the violent death of Waylon, a gentle labrador retriever who was killed while his owner worked on his vehicle, is generating a number of tips. He said detectives are re-interviewing a number of people in the case Friday night, and hope new information leads to the person responsible.

The incident was detailed in a Facebook post by the dog owner's friend Austin Larson, who explained that his buddy was home at his residence on the 25700 block of Imperial Road working on his vehicle around 6:30 p.m. when he heard gunfire. The dog's owner, Greg Brunner, ran to the driveway and found his beloved lab Waylon laying near the driveway after being shot.

Larson says Brunner attempted to slow the bleeding and then rushed Waylon to a local vet, but the dog did not survive.

"If you know Greg at all, you know Waylon was by his side everywhere he went," Larson wrote. "Waylon was incredibly friendly and an amazing companion.. Greg is beyond devastated and hearing the heartache in his voice tears me apart."

**PLEASE READ/SHARE** Northeast of Long Prairie on April 25th approximately 6:30pm, at the address 25759 Imperial Road,... Posted by Austin Larson on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

A neighbor described seeing a 2016 or newer dark Chevy pickup truck pull out of the driveway after hearing gunshots. An employee answering the phone at the Todd County Sheriff's Department confirms they have a report on the incident, but could not say whether it is an active investigation.

Larson is asking people on Facebook to share his post and requesting that anyone who knows someone with a truck like that call either him or Brunner, in hopes the person who pulled the trigger pays for what happened.

"I’m making this post in hopes that this is shared and the low life scum responsible for taking Waylon can be brought to justice," Larson wrote in his post, "and hopefully never own a firearm again."

Anyone with information on the shooting of Waylon the lab or who might be responsible is asked to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office.

