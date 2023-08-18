Attorneys for Ricky Cobb II’s family announce intention to file lawsuit over his death

"A lawsuit is coming," said attorney Harry Daniels, in a Friday press conference.

MINNEAPOLIS — As the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation into the death of Ricky Cobb II continues, attorneys for his family have announced their intention to file a lawsuit against the state.

The new team of attorneys, which includes Daniels, Bakari Sellers and F. Clayton Tyler, said they and the family of Cobb II will respect the ongoing investigation into his shooting death.

Appearing at the press conference with members of Cobb's family, Sellers said trooper Ryan Londregann acted as a judge, jury and executioner when he shot and killed Cobb II, but the family has faith in the BCA's investigation.

"We won't do to the officer what he did to Ricky," said Sellers.

When asked who they will file the lawsuit or lawsuits against, Daniels said the group is not beyond suing the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota State Patrol and the sheriff's office.

Sellers added the attorneys and family believe they have sufficient findings to prove Cobb II's civil rights were violated and he suffered a wrongful death.

"The car was not in motion, the officer actually entered the car of his own volition, we will tell you Ricky didn't pull these officers into the vehicle, we will tell you he did not have a weapon, we will tell you he did not have a warrant, we will tell you that the order they thought existed had expired," said Sellers.

He added that while the family and group of attorneys believe Londregann should be fired, they support the due process that must play out.

According to their preliminary investigation, the BCA said during the stop, officers asked Cobb to get out of his car and attempted to remove him from the vehicle because he refused to do so. At that point, the BCA said Londregann fired his handgun and hit Cobb.

