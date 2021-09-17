Minneapolis stabbing victim is brother of city council member

In a Facebook post, Jamal Osman said his brother Liban was stabbed in the head multiple times and is hospitalized in an ICU.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis city council member says his brother was stabbed in what he describes as a "brutal attack" on Thursday.

Council member Jamal Osman wrote on his Facebook page that his brother Liban was "stabbed in the head multiple times" and is now in critical condition in an ICU following surgery.

"Too many families in the ward are victims to senseless violence, and now my family is among them," Osman wrote. "Liban was just one victim of violence yesterday in Minneapolis, and there were too many more ... Hopefully his wounds will heal and he will be able to resume a close to normal life. But there are so many wounds that cannot heal and people who lose their lives to violence like he experienced."

Police have not released full details of the incident.

In his Facebook post, Osman thanked the bystanders and neighbors who came to his brother's aid. He also expressed thanks to the first responders and doctors who helped, as well as the police officers investigating the case.

"You saved my brother's life and there aren't words that can express the gratitude I feel," Osman wrote.