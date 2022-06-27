MPD: Argument leads to fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten said the shooting occurred near East 26th Street and Stevens Avenue South, and involved at least four individuals.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after an argument led to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten told reporters the shooting occurred near East 26th Street and Stevens Avenue South, and involved at least four individuals who police believe were familiar with one another.

Parten said a preliminary investigation shows an argument erupted in the group, and at least two individuals were brandishing guns. One of the people who was shot — a man in his 30s — died later at the hospital despite life-saving attempts.

The man's identity and official cause of death will be released in the coming days by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

No one else suffered gunshot injuries.

"Another life has been lost due to violent gunfire. Any argument that doesn't include a gun can be resolved in many different ways — and far more successfully," said Parten, adding, "Put the guns down; let's end this cycle of violence."

Parten said he cannot yet provide details about the nature of the individuals' relationships, and it is not clear if anyone is currently in police custody.

Anyone who has any information about the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at the CrimeStoppers website.

Watch more local news: