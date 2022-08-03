Man in his 40s dies after being found unresponsive in a tent with gunshot wounds

Police said a man in his 40s was found unresponsive inside a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating yet another homicide after a man was found with gunshot wounds late Tuesday and later died at the hospital.

Officers were called to the area of 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. on a report of gun shots and an unresponsive man in a tent, according to an MPD press release.

There, police found a man in his 40s with potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Responding officers gave the man what medical attention they could until fire and EMS services came to relieve them. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare in an ambulance.

According to officials, the man died at the hospital despite efforts to save his life.

People in the area told police they had heard shots but didn't see any of those involved. Investigators are working the case but no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim's name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

