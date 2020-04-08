Police: New Brighton officer injured when suspect drove into building

The assault occurred in a business parking lot after the officer stopped a motorcycle driver for not displaying a license plate.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A New Brighton police officer's wrist was broken during an assault Monday afternoon in a business parking lot.

According to a post from the New Brighton Police Department, the officer stopped a motorcycle driver in the parking lot of a business at West County Road East and Silver Lake Road for not displaying a license plate. Police say the driver got off the motorcycle and began to physically fight with the officer.

The suspect then got in the driver's seat of a car in the parking lot, while the officer continued to try to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect then drove the car into the building with the officer still stuck in the vehicle door, according to police.

The officer was was able to break free of the car and the suspect fled in the vehicle as additional officers arrived on scene. The officer is currently being treated at a local hospital, according to the post.

Additional officers continued to pursue the suspect in the car to the area of 37th Avenue Northeast and Hayes Street Northeast at speeds of around 35 miles per hour, according to police.

Another officer was able to disable the suspect's car using a pursuit intervention tactic, but the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody. The suspect claimed to have ingested narcotics and was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

According to police, the suspect was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun. Officers also recovered suspected narcotics that the suspect had thrown from the vehicle.