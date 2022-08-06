One arrested in connection to Burnsville apartment fire

Officials say the fire displaced residents from about 50 units.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A man is in custody for his alleged connection to an apartment fire in Burnsville that displaced residents from about 50 units, officials say.

According to a release from the City of Burnsville, firefighters were dispatched to a five-story apartment complex on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway just before 8:50 a.m.

Officials say the complex doesn't have a sprinkler system, but the fire alarms did activate. According to the release, one person was transported to a hospital with "minor ailments," while two others, including one firefighter, received medical attention at the scene.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the fire was likely started intentionally, and one man was taken into custody.

According to the American Red Cross, a shelter has been opened at Glendale United Methodist Church for the displaced residents.

