Police investigate Beltrami County shooting death

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead following a shooting near the 15000 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast, east of Bemidji.

Police responded to a 911 call around 10 p.m. Tuesday and located a deceased adult male having suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, where a positive identification is pending.

The victim's identity will not be disclosed to the public until next of kin have been notified.

No arrests have been made at this time, and this remains an active investigation.