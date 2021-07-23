Suspect in custody after one dead, one injured in Burnsville shooting

Authorities do not believe there to be any lingering threat to the public.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Police say they have a suspect in custody after one man was killed and another man was injured in a Burnsville shooting Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway, and are asking the public to steer clear of the area until police have processed the scene.

No further information will be released on the deceased victim until the victim's family has been notified.

and have released no further information at this time.