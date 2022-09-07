Corrections officer pleads guilty to methamphetamine distribution conspiracy inside Stillwater Prison

Federal prosecutors say she conspired with an inmate to distribute methamphetamine within Minnesota’s largest high security prison.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A former corrections officer for Minnesota's largest high security prison facility has pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine inside the prison.

Faith Rose Gratz, 24, a former guard at Minnesota Correctional Facility (MCF)-Stillwater conspired with inmate Axel Rene Kramer, according to court documents.

Kramer is currently serving a 24-year sentence for second-degree murder.

A federal complaint filed against Gratz says she smuggled methamphetamine into Stillwater Prison on six separate occasions, and used her position to warn Kramer about upcoming cell searches so he could hide the drugs and phones.

On April 8, 2022 law enforcement recovered one of Kramer's cell phones and allegedly recovered hundreds of text messages between him and Gratz discussing the drug conspiracy.

The texts also described a romantic relationship, including plans to get married.

Authorities confronted Gratz, searched her car and recovered a half-pound of meth.

The sentencing for Gratz will be scheduled at a later time, according to a news release.