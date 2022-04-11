Pelican Rapids shooting suspect captured in Redwood County

Police were searching for a 36-year-old man who authorities say fled after a weekend shooting, and now say he has been apprehended.

PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — Law enforcement officials in Otter Tail County say a 36-year old suspect tied to a shooting over the weekend has been captured following a multi-day search.

A release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended in Redwood County after a short pursuit.

Law enforcement said no one was hurt during the chase.

Authorities say just before 2:15 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported in the community of Pelican Rapids. When police arrived at the scene they learned the suspect fled the area.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for the suspect in the days following the shooting, and issued a warning to the public saying he was armed and dangerous.

The victim of the shooting is reported in stable condition.

