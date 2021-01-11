Teen charged with murdering 12-year-old Minneapolis boy now in custody

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, was taken into custody Monday on second-degree murder charges.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, was taken into custody Monday on second-degree murder charges in the Sept. 8 shooting death of London Michael Bean, and the attempted murder of a second juvenile.

Grady was initially charged by warrant a little over a week after the shooting, while police asked the public to help locate him.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the MPD thanked the community and Grady's mother for helping officers make the arrest.

"The Minneapolis Police are grateful to Rev. Jerry McAfee and other community partners who worked with Grady's mother to bring about this peaceful arrest," the statement read.

Authorities say the incident happened after Bean and another boy were fighting when Grady shot Bean twice at close range. Investigators later discovered Grady was the older brother of the boy Bean had allegedly been in an argument with.

The criminal complaint says investigators tied together witness statements, surveillance video and social media to identify Grady as the shooter.

The complaint shows officers discovered that Grady had recently purchased a gun, and social media posts that show Grady "holding the gun and boasting an hour after the murder."