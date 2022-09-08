Police investigating after shots fired near school bus stop in Crystal

Officials say the shots were fired after Robbinsdale Cooper students had just gotten off the bus.

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — Crystal police are investigating after shots were fired near a school bus stop where Robbinsdale Cooper students had been dropped off.

According to a press release from Crystal Police, the shots were fired in the area of 38th and Adair Avenues just after 4 p.m. Wednesday after students had gotten off the bus. Police say there were no injuries, however, there were several shell casings found in the area.

Authorities don't believe the shooting was random and don't believe there's any threat to the public.

The school district sent out a letter to families describing the incident and offering students help if they have been impacted by the incident.

The letter read, in part:

Please encourage your students to talk with trusted adults if they have concerns about safety in our school or in the community. If your students are upset about the incident, or other matters, our counselors and other support staff are here to assist our students and families.

