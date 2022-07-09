Police: Woman hits, kills man with car in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department said, based on initial information, the man was arguing with an ex-girlfriend when she drove an SUV off of the road and hit him.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man died after getting hit by an SUV early Saturday morning near Loring Park.

According to an official with the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 1st Avenue and 17th Street and when they arrived, they found a man in his 30s injured.

Officers performed life-saving measures until fire and EMS crews arrived, police said in a news release. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare but soon died there.

Police say that the initial information indicates that the man was hit by a car after he got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend. The fight escalated when she drove off the road in an SUV and hit him as he stood near the sidewalk. She was arrested by officers at the scene.

The man and woman had a previous dating relationship, police said. Officials added that the man's identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

This is the Minneapolis Police Department's 46th death investigated as a homicide in 2022, according to officials.

Watch more local news: