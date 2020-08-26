Savage man pleads guilty to arson of Dakota Co. building

Using baseball bats, Henderson and a co-defendant broke multiple windows of the WSC and threw multiple molotovs into the building.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — A Savage man has pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting arson of a Dakota County building.

Fornandous Cortez Henderson, 32, constructed multiple molotov cocktails in the early morning hours of May 29, and went to the Dakota County Western Service Center (WSC), his guilty plea reads.

The WSC houses state and local organizations, including the Dakota County court facilities and a U.S. passport center.

Using baseball bats, authorities say Henderson and a co-defendant broke multiple windows of the WSC and threw multiple molotovs into the building.

Henderson and his co-defenant said they also started other fires by pouring ignitable fluids and throwing molotovs, court documents read.