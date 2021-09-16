Minneapolis school cancels class to 'reflect, mourn' educator killed by gunfire

Friends identify Minneapolis' 67th homicide victim as Harvey Williams.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis school is mourning the loss of one its teachers. KIPP Minnesota officials say Harvey Williams was killed by gunfire.

His friends say his body was found in a car that police say crashed down an embankment earlier this week coming to rest next to I-94.

His friends say Williams was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's just sad to see stuff like this happening," said Chuck Norcross, whose family lives nearby the scene at Lyndale and 49th Avenue North.

A shooting was reported nearby about the same time, and eventually police found a body in that car with gunshot wounds.

"Harvey was a supporter of everyone," said his friend Jovonta Patton. "Harvey loved everyone."

Police say Williams' death is now the city's 67th homicide.

"It's gotten out of hand because it's been out of hand," said Patton. "What are we actually doing that changes the quality of life for people that may be affected by this or doing this?"

Patton is a community leader who also went to high school with Williams. Both of them are fathers and clothing designers. Williams was also a teacher at KIPP, where he was described as quiet and gentle.

"He went everywhere, he loved on everyone, never had a bad day with him," said Patton. "I believe that's why everyone is just feeling this so heavy, because we love Harvey."

Police say they haven't made any arrests in a case that's causing heartache all throughout a community.

"Life is too short the way it is," said Norcross. "You got to stop and think about what stuff like this does to a community."

Patton is also hosting a Prayer for a Minneapolis event on Sunday. It starts at 1:45 p.m. at The Wave at the corner of 26th and Newton.