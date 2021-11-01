Shots fired into Centennial Lakes P.D. headquarters, squad car

A department employee says bullets went through a driver's side window of a squad where an officer often sits and does his reports.

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — A suspect is facing potential criminal charges after police say they fired multiple shots into the Centennial Lakes Police Department headquarters and a squad car parked outside.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night. A release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said police reported someone fired a gun at the building, located at 54 North Drive in Circle Pines.

A department employee told KARE 11 that one shot shattered a glass door, and at least one other bullet went through the driver's side window of the squad and into a headrest. That person said the officer whose car was shot frequently sits in it outside the station to do his reports.

The employee said surveillance video captured images of the alleged shooter stopping their vehicle on the side of the road to fire. The department says the suspect was arrested later by Lino Lakes police.