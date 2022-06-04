Child hurt by hit-and-run driver in St. Cloud

The 7-year-old is expected to be ok after being struck by the driver of a 4-door silver sedan Friday evening.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are looking for the driver of a 4-door sedan after the vehicle struck a 7-year-old boy and drove away on Friday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South around 6:45 p.m. for a report of hit-and-run.

Police said they found a 7-year-old boy had been hit when they arrived at the scene. He had been skateboarding, and was headed south on 7th Avenue when a car headed west on 11th Street struck him.

Officers said the car didn't stop after hitting the boy, and immediately drove from the area.

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance crews for injuries the police say are not life-threatening.

People who saw the crash told police the car that hit the boy was a silver 4-door sedan, pictured below. Police say the car will have some front end damage near or underneath the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

