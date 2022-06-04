x
Crime

Child hurt by hit-and-run driver in St. Cloud

The 7-year-old is expected to be ok after being struck by the driver of a 4-door silver sedan Friday evening.
Credit: St. Cloud Police

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are looking for the driver of a 4-door sedan after the vehicle struck a 7-year-old boy and drove away on Friday evening. 

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of 7th Avenue South and 11th Street South around 6:45 p.m. for a report of hit-and-run. 

Police said they found a 7-year-old boy had been hit when they arrived at the scene. He had been skateboarding, and was headed south on 7th Avenue when a car headed west on 11th Street struck him. 

Officers said the car didn't stop after hitting the boy, and immediately drove from the area. 

The 7-year-old was taken to the hospital by Mayo Ambulance crews for injuries the police say are not life-threatening. 

People who saw the crash told police the car that hit the boy was a silver 4-door sedan, pictured below. Police say the car will have some front end damage near or underneath the front bumper. 

Credit: St. Cloud Police

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

