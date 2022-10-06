Suspect in fatal shooting at Plymouth gas station turns himself in, charges filed

Daniel Hart stands charged with weapon violations in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting at the Sami's Stop.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A man accused in the June 9 Plymouth shooting turned himself in Friday at the Hennepin County Jail, and charges have been filed against him.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office formally charged Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park with possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a criminal complaint filed in district court.

On June 9, officers responded to a report of shooting at a Plymouth gas station. Law enforcement found 28-year-old male, Marlon Pompey, with a gunshot wound.

Pompey was given first aid by first responders, and then taken to North Memorial hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing an adult male fire a handgun multiple times and then flee in a sliver vehicle, court documents said.

Investigators learned that the suspect vehicle had been stopped by law enforcement three times since February 2022, and on each occasion the driver was Daniel Hart. They also found previous weapons offense and crimes of violence in Hart’s criminal history from 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Hart has not been officially charged with causing Pompey’s death, but the investigation remains ongoing.

