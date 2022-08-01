x
Suspect in custody after woman shot and killed in Brooklyn Center

Police say they arrested the suspect without issue, and uncovered several firearms in his possession.
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn Center home on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North Sunday around 1 p.m.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting when they located the woman's body with apparent gunshot wounds.

Upon speaking with witnesses, officers say they were able to locate a possible suspect, who was taken into custody without issue, while in possession of "multiple firearms."

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says the suspect is currently awaiting transport to the Hennepin County Jail. 

An investigation is still underway, but police say they do not believe this to have been a random incident. 

