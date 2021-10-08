Three teens arrested in connection to attempted vehicle thefts in Woodbury

According to the Woodbury Police, the two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from a garages at two separate locations.

Three teens were arrested Saturday in connection to two attempted vehicle thefts in Woodbury.

According to the Woodbury Police, the two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from garages at two separate locations in Woodbury when they were confronted. The teens fled the area in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in "several other incidents" in the Twin Cities, police say.

A police pursuit took place before the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Radio Drive and Seasons Parkway. All three teens fled on foot, but police say officers were able to take them into a custody.