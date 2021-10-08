Three teens arrested in connection to attempted vehicle thefts in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. — Editor's Note: The above video aired Aug. 10, 2021
Three teens were arrested Saturday in connection to two attempted vehicle thefts in Woodbury.
According to the Woodbury Police, the two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were allegedly trying to steal a vehicle from garages at two separate locations in Woodbury when they were confronted. The teens fled the area in a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in "several other incidents" in the Twin Cities, police say.
A police pursuit took place before the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of Radio Drive and Seasons Parkway. All three teens fled on foot, but police say officers were able to take them into a custody.
Last week, Woodbury Police said 21 vehicles have been stolen throughout the city from July 30 to Aug. 9. According to police, 14 cars were taken from driveways and seven from garages. They also notified 30,000 people with a "code red" alert system about these crimes of opportunities that, no matter where you live, are easily avoidable.