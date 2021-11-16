Two charged after pregnant Minneapolis woman dies in RV fire

The identity of the victim is unknown, pending a release by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis PD says two individuals have been charged in the death of a woman after she was found severely burnt within an RV near the 3500 block of Hennepin Avenue on Nov. 8.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Jade Monet Rissell, 27, and Shannon Michael Benson, 42, with second-degree murder.

Although firefighters were able to extinguish the fully engulfed RV, police say the victim's body inside was severely burned.

Authorities say the victim, whose identity remains unknown pending a release by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, was seven months pregnant. The unborn baby also did not survive.