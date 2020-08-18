Police find two dead after responding to domestic situation in Blaine

Officers were called to a home Monday evening and were able to take two juveniles to safety after gunshots rang out.

BLAINE, Minn. — Two people are dead after police responded to a call about a domestic situation in Blaine Monday evening.

According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a home in the 600 block of 120th Avenue Northeast in Blaine just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say they began their investigation as soon as they arrived on scene, and were able to learn that there was a man with a gun in the house. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the call, including the Anoka County Sheriff's SWAT Team.

While police were on scene, multiple gunshots were heard inside the home.

Police tried to contact anyone inside the home, but attempts were unsuccessful. When officers entered the home they found a dead man and a dead woman inside.

Two juveniles were taken from the home. Their ages and conditions have not been released at this time.

Officials say there are no suspects at this time, and there is no danger to the public.