2 in critical condition after shooting at post-funeral luncheon in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man and a woman are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon in north Minneapolis following a funeral.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 100 people gathered for a repast – a luncheon following the funeral – in a community room at the Cora McCorvey Health & Wellness Center. Officers say at around 3:30 p.m. a verbal argument led to shots being fired.

Police say both victims were transported to an area hospital and are listed as being in "critical" condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

