Uptown shooting raises safety concerns

The crime data suggests the answer is no, at least year to date.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are still looking for the shooter who injured four people outside of a business near the intersection of Lyndale and Lake in Uptown.

According to the Minneapolis crime dashboard, shootings are actually down in the entire Fifth Precinct, which covers the Uptown area. Year to date, shootings are down from 47 to 39 cases. Shots fired calls are down too, from 653 to 577. Carjackings are down as well, compared to 112 last year and 66 this year.

The dashboard shows motor vehicle theft is up, from 1,093 last year to 1,715 this year. Vandalism, including damage to property, is up as well.

Long-time neighborhood staple Bryant Lake Bowl employee Peggy Dainty said she feels last year and this year are about the same when it comes to crime.

"As for gunfire I haven't noticed anything different," Dainty said. "It definitely needs to be addressed though, because there are too many people out there with weapons."

Dainty said she knows shootings are happening in the area. However, she said she is nervous about how they happen regardless of location.

"It makes me nervous for sure because it can be anywhere," she said. "It can be two people having a squabble."

As far as violence impacting the business at the bowling alley/restaurant/theater, Dainty said not really.

"I live a mile down the street, and so I'm definitely immersed in this neighborhood for sure," Dainty said. "So I don't really feel like there's been any harm to us as an establishment, you get the typical street behaviors that you would normally face, and other cities face worse than Minneapolis for sure."

Dainty said the businesses around Lyndale and Lake all look out for one another. She said all the owners know each others' names and organize community events like litter pick-up days.

She added, at least on social media, she sees the negativity about Uptown coming from the outside.

"I find that most of the people that are anti-Uptown, or Minneapolis don't even live in Minneapolis so that is a thing," Dainty said.