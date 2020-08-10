MEA travel plans for MN families during the pandemic

MEA is already next week - and it's usually one of the busiest times each year for families taking a trip out of town.

MINNEAPOLIS — In a year that’s anything but normal, add a Minnesota mainstay to the things that aren’t the same: MEA break, which has been a time of trips and travel for many families, is up in the air this October.

"It's not enough to just go sit in a hotel room," said Maria Anderson, co-owner of Escape With Us Vacations in St. Paul. "Families want to experience the destination."

The destination for many in Minnesota is Minnesota, with people who don’t want to fly or go far from home.

And they are looking for local getaways!

Resorts across the state report full or even sold out bookings next weekend and beyond, with some, like Grand View Lodge near Nisswa, saying there’s lots of interest in longer stays.

"We’ve got high speed Internet, restaurant pick up and delivery service and Caribou coffee," said Frank Soukup, Director of Marketing for Cote Family Destinations, which owns Grand View Lodge. "So you can pretty much get anything you need in a day, and you can get a big enough cabin that everyone can have enough space and do their thing."

Grand View also has boating, hayrides, pumpkin carving, trails and other outdoor activities on 650 acres that make social distancing easy. It’s also cut back capacity from 1,500 guests to 1,200, and offers cabins where groups can isolate.

And for those who do want to go farther, travel experts say there are good options. Anderson says airlines, resorts and hotels are using extra caution, with cleaning and masks to make guests feel safe, and some have great deals not usually seen this time of year. But she says travelers may find things closed once they arrive.

"It's hard because you’re looking for a state that has restaurants open and things that you can go do," said Anderson.