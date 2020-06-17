Minnesota State to freeze tuition, offer both online and on-campus instruction for fall

A 3% tuition increase is due to take effect in spring semester 2021.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State announced it will freeze tuition rates at its colleges and universities for the fall semester, while offering a mix of online and on-campus courses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The undergraduate tuition freeze for fall semester is a sign of our commitment to affordability and a compelling incentive for students," Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a statement. "Every one of our 30 colleges and seven universities stands ready to welcome students back fall semester and are prepared to help them achieve their educational goals -- whether they are just starting college, continuing on their educational journey, or going back to school to retool their skills for new job opportunities."

Like many educational institutions, Minnesota State shifted to alternative learning methods in the spring semester because of the pandemic. For fall, the level of in-person instruction available will depend on the school.

"Plans for fall semester prioritize the safety of students, faculty, and staff; include strategies for learning and campus activities, social distancing, and cleaning and disinfecting protocols; and will be refined as federal and state guidance changes," Minnesota State said in a news release.

"Thanks to the incredible work of our faculty, our staff, and our students, we have tremendous flexibility to quickly pivot to either more restrictive or less restrictive modes should conditions change," Malhotra said.

Tuition rates for fall will continue at the same level charged during fiscal year 2020, with a 3% increase due to take effect in spring semester 2021.

Minnesota State said its tuition rates are among the lowest for higher education in the state, starting at $5,000 a year at its 30 community and technical colleges, and $8,000 yearly at its seven state universities. The system serves nearly 350,000 students in 54 communities.

School officials are reaching out to current and prospective students with information about the tuition freeze.