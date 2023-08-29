Program embeds therapists in schools across metro as mental health crisis grows

Ellie Mental Health now has 15 therapists in more than a dozen schools to reduce barriers and increase access to services for students.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — As a new school year is kicking off, it's no secret that some students are struggling.

In fact, data from the American Medical Association found that depression and anxiety doubled among young people during the pandemic.

Local therapist Sara Livingston-Burke sees the trauma firsthand and is equipped to use many tools to treat it.

"We’re just very authentic and creative and use a lot of humor in our therapy," said Livingston-Burke. "That has helped, really helped, work with kids."

She has worked at Ellie Mental Health for many years - a program that started in 2015. A few years later, it started embedding its therapists in schools. Since the pandemic, that on-site service has taken off. It is now being offered in 13 schools in three districts, including South Washington County.

"We are definitely seeing a rise in the need for therapists within schools, to the point where we have school districts reach out to us and go, 'Please, please, can you come into our schools?'" said Livingston-Burke.

It started with just three therapists and now there are 15, including Emily Weidenbacher, who, along with her colleagues are all readily available to support students throughout the day.

"I would say there's a high response rate to therapy," said Weidenbacher. "I'm noticing a lot of students in the schools that I see are advocating for themselves."

Weidenbacher says she recommends her students take breaks and try different breathing techniques, all while creating a comfortable space for her clients.

"Where they can be unapologetically who they are and show up who they are as a human," said Weidenbacher.

In all, the agency has about 200 therapists, but the demand is so great, it's looking for more. However, as the need increases, the number of people pursuing the career is going down, partly due to how emotionally taxing it can be.

Weidenbacher says she has a strict self-care system and suggests other therapists do as well, including finding hobbies not related to mental health in order to better care for the kids.

"I think the more we can involve ourselves in the schools and the more work with do with our students, the more it’s going to become a higher success rate for a lot of them struggling with mental health," said Weidenbacher.

When asked about its contracted partnership with Ellie Mental Health, a South Washington County School representative wrote:

"Ellie is one of our community partners who helps us with our commitment to supporting and serving our students and families to the best of our ability. We have therapists from Ellie who support students and families in our elementary, middle and high schools. Of course, the work is confidential in nature, but we are grateful to be able to offer these services in a way that reduces barriers with access due to travel and schedules."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: