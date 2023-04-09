Rochester Public Schools cancel classes Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Students in Rochester Public Schools will have a day off from classes on Monday, April 10 following a complete shutdown of the district's network and core tech systems.
In a post from the district, leaders said staff detected "unusual activity" on the district's technology network on Thursday, April 6. Out of an abundance of caution, staff shut down the network and staffers have been working with third-party experts to investigate the situation.
Today, education relies heavily on the Internet, and district officials decided to cancel classes on Monday since class instruction and school services need these core operating systems.
Staffers are asked to report to their schools on Monday at 9 a.m. to work on a plan to operate the school with little or no access to technology systems on Tuesday. Following the meeting, staff may work from home if they choose.
Sports and other extracurricular activities will operate as usual on Monday, April 10, and the School Aged Child Care (SACC) program will still be available per our inclement weather procedures from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Northrop Elementary.
"We regret the impact that not having students report on Monday will have on our families and we also regret needing to share this information during what for many of our families is a holiday weekend and at the end of spring break," the district wrote. "We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this situation as quickly as possible."
Watch a message from Rochester Public Schools here:
