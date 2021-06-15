Live updates: MDH reports 95 new COVID cases, first time under 100 since April 2020

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to vaccinate residents in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, June 15

MDH: New COVID cases dip below 100 for first time since April 2020

One reported fatality

Novavax study shows its shot is highly effective against COVID

Second pop-up vaccination clinic opens at MSP Airport, this one in Humphrey Terminal

In another sign of progress in the battle against COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is reporting fewer than 100 new cases for the first time in over a year.

Health officials recorded just 95 new infections in the past day, the first time in double digits since April 21, 2020, and the fewest single day cases since 94 were reported on April 10, 2020.

The new cases are based on a very low volume of 7,051 tests (6,324 PCR, 727 antigen). Tuesday's volume is usually the lowest of the week as the numbers reflect testing from Sunday.

Minnesota has now documented 603,966 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 43,804 of them based on antigen tests. Health officials consider a positive antigen test a probable COVID case, while a positive PCR case is considered a confirmed case.

Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 make up the largest single group of cases with 58,332 and four deaths. Those between 85 and 89 account for the largest grouping of fatalities with 1,354 in 6,765 diagnosed cases.

One person has died of the virus, bringing total fatalities in the state to 7,518.

COVID hospitalizations have dropped and are currently reported at 147 as of Monday, with 49 people requiring care in ICU. Total hospitalizations are now at 32,423 since March of 2020.

MDH says 595,183 people who tested positive for COVID have now passed the point where they require isolation.

Monday, June 14

11 a.m.



Minnesota stands on the cusp of a vaccination milestone, having 3 million residents at least partially immunized against COVID-19.

Data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows that as of Saturday 2,998,200 people ages 16-plus (65.8% of those eligible) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and due to a lag in reporting it is likely that number already tops 3 million. Of those residents 61.3% (2,755,522 people) have completed their COVID shot sequence and are considered fully vaccinated.

The percentage of those partially vaccinated has been climbing up at a snail's pace, many recent days just a tenth of a percentage point, and right now there are serious questions about whether the governor's goal of having 70% of eligible Minnesotans receive a single dose by July 4 is attainable.

For the eighth consecutive day new COVID cases in Minnesota are below the 200 mark: MDH says 118 new infections were reported in the last day, based on results from 11,697 tests (10,222 PCR, 1,475 antigen) processed in private and state labs.

Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen case is considered probable.

As of Monday Minnesota has recorded 603,876 COVID infections, of which 43,787 are based on antigen tests.

The state's four most populous counties have also reported the most COVID activity. Hennepin County has documented 124,779 cases and 1,772 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,449 cases and 895 deaths, Dakota County with 46,780 cases and 470 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,709 cases and 458 deaths.

Cook County, in the bottom 10 counties in terms of population, has reported the least COVID activity with 172 cases and zero deaths.

Five more people have died from COVID, bringing total fatalities to 7,517. Of those deaths 4,457 (59%) are linked to assisted living or long-term care settings.

As of Friday hospitalizations remained fairly steady with 178 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis, 48 of them in ICU. Total hospitalizations now stand at 32,420 since the pandemic began.