Live updates: MDH reports 84 new COVID infections, 5 deaths

Here is the latest data reflecting Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Wednesday, June 23

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota lowest since April 2020

U.S. reaches 300 million vaccine shots administered in 150 days

Biden, Walz continue to push for 70% vaccine milestone by July 4

U of M begins study on COVID vaccines for the immunocompromised

Data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflects the fourth day in June so far that new cases of COVID-19 have been under the 100 mark.

MDH says 84 new infections were reported in the past day, after 80 were documented Tuesday. Those additional cases are based on a relatively low testing volume, with 9,162 tests (7,650 PCR, 1,512 antigen) processed in private and state labs. Health officials consider a positive PCR test a confirmed COVID case, while a positive antigen test is considered probable.

Minnesota's COVID case total now stands at 604,758 since the start of the pandemic. Young adults ages 20 to 24 make up the largest grouping of cases with 58,408 and five deaths, followed by their counterparts ages 25-29 with 53,530 cases and eight fatalities. The four most populous counties in the state have also reported the most coronavirus activity: Hennepin County has recorded 125,027 cases and 1,781 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 52,525 cases and 898 deaths, Dakota County with 46,864 cases and 471 deaths, and Anoka County with 42,797 cases and 458 fatalities.

Five more Minnesotans have died from COVID, bringing fatalities from the virus to 7,555.

Hospitalizations across the state remain steady, with 113 patients being treated on an inpatient basis as of Tuesday. Of those patients 31 are showing symptoms serious enough to require ICU care. State Health officials say a total of 32,561 people have been hospitalized with COVID since the arrival of the virus. MDH says 596,305 people who tested positive for the virus have progressed to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Vaccination numbers continue to grow slowly, putting Gov. Tim Walz's goal of having 70% of eligible Minnesotans partially vaccinated by July 4 in doubt. As of Monday 3,032,262 people ages 16 and up had received at least one vaccination, 66.4% of those eligible. MDH says 2,835,126 people (62.6% of those 16+) had completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated.

In total 5,628,826 doses of vaccine have been administered. Pfizer accounts for 56.1% of those doses, Modern 39.5%, and Johnson & Johnson 4.5%.

Tuesday, June 22

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one additional death.

Tuesday's new case total of 80 is the lowest since April 4, 2020. It's one of three days in June with case totals under 100. New deaths have remained in the single digits for 11 consecutive days.

The most recent numbers align with Minnesota's current COVID-19 trends as vaccine progress continues.

Hospitalizations remained steady since Monday's numbers. MDH said a total of 114 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. Of that group, 32 are in the ICU.

Minnesota's percentage of partially vaccinated has been going up by small margins. As of Sunday, the latest data available, 3,029,339 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,830,857 have gotten the full series and are considered fully vaccinated.

That means 66.4% of Minnesotans 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Only slightly fewer are fully vaccinated -- 62.5%.

Gov. Tim Walz has aimed to meet President Joe Biden's goal (70% of that population partially vaccinated by July 4) but both Minnesota and the U.S. may fall short.

Biden, meanwhile, has marked the milestone of 300 million shots administered in 150 days since he took office. Right now 65% of adults have received at least one shot across the country. However, the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped significantly, from its high of nearly 2 million per day about two months ago.