Live updates: 6,122 new COVID-19 cases, 38 additional deaths in Minnesota

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, the delta and omicron variants and the efforts to increase vaccinations and testing across the state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hospitalizations remain above 1,500

Omicron variant detected in Minnesota

Third federal medical support team to arrive Friday

Biden urging Americans to get vaccines, boosters, calls omicron variant "cause for concern" but not for panic

Monday, Dec. 6

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 6,122 additional COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, and 38 more deaths from the illness, as the positive rate and hospitalizations creep higher.

A total of 933,025 positive cases have been reported in Minnesota since the pandemic began, including 10,747 reinfections. MDH notes on its website that it does not record results for at-home testing.

The 38 additional deaths reported Monday brings the overall death toll to 9,654 in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic. Among the deaths are two people in their mid-to-late 40s, one from Norman County and one from Todd County.

As of Friday, 1,570 people were hospitalized in Minnesota, with 346 of those patients in ICU beds. Both figures increased for the second consecutive day.

Through Dec. 2, a total of 7,996,585 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Minnesota, including more than 1.2 million third or booster doses. More than 70% of the eligible population (ages 5 and up) have received a vaccine thus far.

The test positivity rate has started to increase again after peaking in mid-November. The latest number, which is based on a seven-day average and delayed by about a week, shows a test positivity rate at 10.4%.

Friday, Dec. 3

11 a.m.

Thousands of new cases and dozens of new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday.

According to MDH, 5,685 more people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 926,931.

Another 62 deaths were also reported Friday. Of those deaths, one happened back in November 2020, and another happened in October 2021.

Included among the new numbers is a teenager between 15 and 19 years old who died in Beltrami County. Another nine deaths occurred among people in their 50s.

For a fifth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain above 1,500 in Minnesota. As of Dec. 2, 1,556 people are currently hospitalized, with 353 of those patients requiring ICU care.

ICU bed space is dwindling across all corners of the state. According to MDH, there is only one staffed ICU bed available in each of the following regions: northeast, central, west central and the metro.

There are no pediatric ICU beds available in the central portion of the state, and just three open in the metro.

Minnesota has administered nearly 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 7,938,605 shots given out so far.

As of Dec. 1, MDH says 3,660,988 Minnesotans ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, or 65.8%of that population.

Of those 5 and older, 3,381,610 people have completed their vaccine, or 60.8% of those eligible.