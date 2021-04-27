Live updates: COVID-19 shot appointments now available through Vaccine Connector

The state of Minnesota's vaccination tool now allows you to directly book an immunization at one of eight community vaccination sites.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday, April 27

COVID-19 vaccination appointments now available directly through Vaccine Connector

CDC recommends continued use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Minnesota's J&J supply may take longer to rebound

B 117 variant driving cases up across the state

Hospitalizations trend downward for three days after several weeks of increases

Gov. Tim Walz announced April 26 that Minnesotans can now directly schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 shot at one of the state's community vaccination sites. Simply log on to the Vaccine Connector website, sign up, and then book an open vaccination slot at a location near you by clicking on the "Get an appointment today!" button.

Currently there are community clinics set up in St. Paul, Bloomington, Oakdale, Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, Lino Lakes and St. Cloud.

A federally-supported Community Vaccination Program location at the State Fairgrounds specifically serves residents of socially vulnerable zip codes in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“To end this pandemic, we need as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Governor Walz. “To drive that goal, Minnesotans can now book appointments at our Community Vaccination locations directly and at their convenience. The sooner we get shots in arms, the sooner we can get back to the things we love and the people we miss. Hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans have been able to find their COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Connector, and today, that is easier than ever.”

If all appointments at your chosen location are full, Minnesotans can also sign up to be informed when they are able to book a time slot to be vaccinated, or be notified about other vaccination opportunities near them.

The Walz administration says Minnesota continues to lead the nation and make strong progress vaccinating everyone 16 years of age and older. The state has now administered more than 4 million doses to nearly 2.5 million people. The state vaccination dashboard indicates more than 56% of Minnesotans 16+, and 85% of adults 65+ have been immunized at least once.

Nearly one-third of all Minnesotans have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series.

In recent days state health officials have also said that stepped-up testing is key to curbing the increases they seen in both cases and hospitalizations, especially with young people. Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 tests by walking in, or scheduling an appointment for a test at one of the state’s community testing sites across Minnesota. You can also order a test through the state’s at-home COVID-19 testing program.

Monday, April 26

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported zero new deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, for the first time in over a month.

The last time Minnesota saw a day with zero COVID deaths was March 22. MDH has warned in the past that death rates trail case rates by a few weeks. With recently rising case numbers, death rates are still likely to rise in the coming weeks.

There were 1,197 new cases of the virus reported Monday, with 973 of those considered "confirmed" cases and 224 considered "probable."

Hospital bed use is trending down after several weeks of rising numbers. There were 613 COVID patients in Minnesota hospitals as of Sunday, the most recent data available. One hundred and seventy-nine of those people were in the ICU. Both of those numbers have decreased for the past three days after rising steadily over the months of March and April.

Health officials at MDH believe that at least 50% of Minnesota's new cases could be due to the B.1.1.7. variant circulating in communities. They are urging the public to continue to follow public health guidelines even as vaccine distribution ramps up.