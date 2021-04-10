Live updates: Minnesota reports more than 3,500 new COVID cases, 21 deaths

Here is the latest data on Minnesota's battle against COVID-19, and the effort to vaccinate every state resident against the virus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Monday, Oct. 4

Minnesota health officials reported 3,546 new COVID-19 cases Monday, along with 21 additional deaths from the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates during the weekend, so Monday's new case and death totals are current as of 4 a.m. Friday. Tuesday's update will include numbers reported during the weekend.

Of the 21 additional Minnesotans who lost their lives to the virus, MDH said six lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other 15 lived in private homes.

A total of 8,191 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, MDH said. About 56.7% of those deaths were associated with long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, the latest hospitalization data available, a total of 819 Minnesota hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. That's the highest total since Jan. 4, 2021. Of Friday's patients, 213 required ICU care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, MDH said more than 38,000 people in Minnesota have been hospitalized with the virus.

As of Thursday, more than 3.4 million Minnesotans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Most of them – more than 3.23 million – are considered fully vaccinated against the virus. According to MDH, about 70% of Minnesota's eligible 16+ population is considered fully vaccinated.

According to MDH's weekly breakthrough case report released Monday, a cumulative total of 32,796 fully vaccinated Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – about 1.032% of Minnesota's fully vaccinated population. Of those breakthrough cases, 1,690 people were hospitalized – about 0.053%. A total of 185 people considered to be breakthrough cases died from COVID-19 – about 0.006% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans.

Friday, Oct. 1

New numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show more than 3,700 new COVID cases were reported Friday (3,714), which is the highest number of daily cases since December 2020.

Data indicates 39% of today's new cases were recorded in the seven county metro area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington Counties), while 61% were reported in greater Minnesota.

The cumulative total cases in the state is now at 714,790 since the start of the pandemic.

MDH also reported 17 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the cumulative death total to 8,170 since the pandemic began. The fatalities include a person between the ages of 30 and 34 in McLeod County.

Health officials say 4,639 of those deaths have taken place in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to MDH's latest data available, 799 people are being treated for COVID in hospitals around the state, with 590 in non-ICU beds and 209 in the ICU.

Total hospitalizations since the arrival of COVID have risen to 38,128.

MDH reported 6,458,044 total doses of vaccine have been administered in the state, with 3,403,638 people age 16 and older having received at least one shot (73.4%). Of that number 3,232,465 people have completed their COVID series and are considered completely vaccinated (69.9%).

Meanwhile, Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Vikings announced that they are giving away free tickets to the Vikings final regular season home game against the Bears on Jan. 9, as part of the "Skol Up Your Sleeves Giveaway."

Minnesota residents 18 years of age and older who get vaccinated at pop-up vaccination clinics staged at the next two Vikings home games will be entered into the drawing for the tickets.

The pop-up clinics will be outside U.S. Bank Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 3 and 10.

According to a news release, "two winners will be drawn from all eligible entrants at the Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 pop-up clinics and will each receive a pair of tickets to the Polaris Club for the home game."

Officials say in addition to first and second doses, boosters will also be offered at those clinics. The site will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. You do not need a game ticket to get vaccinated.