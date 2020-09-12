Deadline for student workers seeking COVID-related unemployment funds is Dec. 26

A ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Dec. 1 maintains high school students who work to help pay the bills of their family are eligible to collect benefits.

ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials have set a deadline for student workers impacted by COVID-19 to apply for unemployment compensation, and are urging them to take action.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says applications by student workers, including those still in high school, need to be completed by Dec. 26.

A ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Dec. 1 maintains that high school students who work to help pay the bills of their family are eligible to collect benefits under the Federal CARES act. That previously was not the case.

DEED officials say they have reviewed the court's order, and are awaiting a final opinion that will provide guidance on the eligibility of secondary students for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

“We encourage any worker, including student workers, whose work has been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic to apply for unemployment insurance benefits before CARES ACT provisions expire December 26,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

Youthprise, which helped a group of students bring the lawsuit, is now working with the state to help young workers apply for unemployment insurance.

“Youthprise is pleased to partner with DEED as we move swiftly to ensure our young workers secure Pandemic Unemployment Assistance," said Marcus Pope, Vice President of Youthprise. "We appreciate DEED’s commitment to leveraging its UI staff and network of providers to help youth navigate applying for retroactive benefits under an aggressive timeline.”