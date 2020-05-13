Live: MDH to release updated COVID-19 modeling

MDH has been promising to release the data publicly once again after they re-run the model with updated information, including the effects of the Stay at Home order.

Wednesday, May 13

Minnesota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 modeling

Gov. Tim Walz expected to announce next steps for Stay at Home order, peacetime emergency at 6 p.m.

11 a.m.

Ahead of the governor's announcement on Minnesota's next steps in the response to COVID-19, the state department of health has released updated modeling projections about the virus' spread.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm appeared in a live streamed presentation alongside State Health Economist Stefan Gildemeister at 11 a.m. Wednesday. They presented the latest version of the modeling that is used to help inform decisions by state leaders around the pandemic in Minnesota.

The modeling takes into account different scenarios with different lengths and degrees of social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions, and then projects ranges of deaths and approximate "peak ICU demand" timelines. MDH has stressed that models are not used to predict exact numbers, but are tools to help them understand which variables are the most important in reducing deaths and delaying the peak of the virus in order to build up hospital capacity.

Gov. Tim Walz first revealed an earlier version of the modeling on April 10. MDH has been promising to release the data publicly once again after they re-run the model with updated information, including the effects of the Stay at Home order that's been in place since March 27.

The new version of the model incorporated five key changes, according to Gildemeister:

Factored in asymptomatic infections and deaths occurring outside the hospital

Restricted the ICU demand metric to only ventilated cases, since physicians say that’s what matters most

Plugged in newly available U.S. data

Incorporated new calibrated parameters like the proportion of 70+ year olds dying in non-hospital settings, and reduction in contacts under stay-at-home restrictions

Included real-world Minnesota deaths and hospitalizations through April 25

Walz will give a live televised address later on Wednesday at 6 p.m., where he is expected to announce what happens next with the Stay at Home order, currently scheduled to expire on Monday. That address will be broadcast live on KARE 11, and streamed on KARE11.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Tuesday, May 12

11:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz has scheduled a live televised address for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to update Minnesotans on the state's emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 10-minute address Gov. Walz is expected to say whether he'll extend the state of peacetime emergency, which allows him to make temporary executive orders without prior approval of the legislature. He has issued 52 of those orders since early March, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state and buy time for the medical system to expand its intensive care treatment capacity.

That peacetime emergency expires Wednesday, and lawmakers have recently debated the wisdom of extending it. DFL legislative leaders say it's important for the governor to have to option of emergency powers in case he has to move quickly, although all of his decisions will eventually be subject to review or expire.

Republicans have said the legislature has ceded too much power to the governor during the crisis, and that lawmakers are being left out of critical decisions about when to reopen different parts of the economy.

The governor is also considering changes in restrictions for small businesses. He has compared the state's response to a dial that must be turned gradually to prevent widespread outbreaks and sudden surges in demand for hospital care.

According to the governor's office, Walz's Wednesday night speech will be followed by a conference call allowing the media to ask follow-up questions.