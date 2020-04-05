Live updates: State seeks feedback on safely reopening economy

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ST PAUL, Minn — Monday, May 4

Gov. Walz shares discussions on re-opening economy

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increase

An estimated 30,000 Minnesotans return to work

Many retailers allowed to reopen, curbside service only

2 p.m.

The state is launching an online survey for anyone in Minnesota to share their thoughts on safely reopening the economy at mn.gov/deed/safework.

In his daily press briefing, Gov. Tim Walz shared some of his collaborations with health care organizations, public safety agencies, and members of the business community involving the re-opening of the state's economy.

Walz said the updated budget forecast that he requested is expected to be available Tuesday, showing the changing economic picture for the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. A previous budget forecast showed a surplus for Minnesota, but that was issued earlier in the year, prior to pandemic and Stay at Home order.

Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) commissioner Steve Grove said the state is having regular conversations with leaders in various sectors of the economy, as different industries will require a different approach to re-opening. Those targeted conversations include gyms, retail, restaurants, salons, recreation and others. The state is also having conversations with various industry organizations and labor groups to seek their feedback.

Afro Deli founder Abdi Kahin spoke at the press conference to provide perspective as a small business owner. Kahin said just two of his five restaurants are currently open, but he said the safety of his employees and customers will be an important factor in any decision to fully re-open, and he plans to follow state guidance to do so.

Hospitality Minnesota CEO Liz Rammer also spoke, saying a recent survey showed more than half of hospitality businesses face permanent closure if the current economic situation continues for another two months. Rammer said many of those businesses are ready to re-open now, with the understanding that social distancing and safety guidelines will need to be followed. Hospitality Minnesota is among the organizations working with the state to develop best practices and protocols to safely re-open the economy.

"300,000 jobs hang in the balance," Rammer said. "We need to get this right to bring businesses back to full health."

Gov. Walz said he still does not have an exact date for allowing all businesses in the state to fully re-open, suggesting a more staggered process could be possible involving certain sectors of the economy or geographic regions.

Hospitality businesses said they'll need lead time to prepare to re-open, including time to restock any inventory, as well as bringing back staff and having them trained under the new protocols.

Gov. Walz pushed back on the idea of needing to involve the legislature in his decision-making process, saying quick action is needed now, pointing to the nearly two-year process for the legislature to approve the emergency insulin bill as an example.

Also from the Monday press conference, Gov. Walz announced a new executive order that prevents COVID-19 relief funds from being garnished by debt collectors.

Walz also said a decision on resuming elective surgeries is likely in the coming days.

With the upcoming Mother's Day weekend and fishing opener, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm encouraged Minnesotans to continue to observe social distancing recommendations and to consider fishing closer to home.

11 a.m.

New numbers released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reflect an overall uptick in hospitalizations for those dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

MDH says 396 people are in the hospital currently, with 166 of them being treated in the ICU. Those numbers reflect comments from Gov. Tim Walz and top state health officials who believe that Minnesota is climbing the curve when it comes to the coronavirus.

In terms of testing, 3,309 tests came back in the past day, with 571 of those postive. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota to 7,234 since the pandemic began. In all, 85,941 tests have been processed by state and private labs.

MDH says 9 people died of complications from the disease, bring the total of fatalities to 428 since the department began compiling statistics in late January. The department says 345 of those deaths occurred in long-term care of assisted living facilities. Those age 70 and older account for 82% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths. Those between the ages of 60 and 69 account for another 12%, leaving just 6% of the state's deaths in remaining age groups.

On the upside, MDH says 4,212 people who contracted the virus have recovered enough to no longer require isolation.

Sunday, May 3

MDH reports positive cases at 6,663 and deaths at 419

Wisconsin's Dept. of Health reports 7,964 with 339 deaths

2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin's Department of Health Services (WDHS) has reported positive cases in the state have risen to 7,964.

Officials say 339 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

The WDHS says 1,608 people have been hospitalized with the virus, which 20% of all positive cases.

Milwaukee County has the most cases at 3,244 followed by Brown County at 1,358.

Milwaukee County also accounts for the most deaths at 151, followed by Dane County at 22.

More data is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services's website.

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said there was 435 new COVID-19 cases, which would bring the state's total to 6,663 cases. MDH reports another 24 COVID-19 deaths, for a new statewide total of 419.

A total of 1,159 COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized in Minnesota to date.

Currently, 373 people are hospitalized, which is 16 fewer people than yesterday.

There is 155 people in intensive care, which is 20 more people than Saturday.

Health officials say 3,015 people are off isolation which is 618 more people than yesterday.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state by far at 2,151. Nobles County has 940 cases and Stearns County has 589 cases.

At this point in the pandemic, approximately 82,632 Minnesotans have been tested by MDH or an outside lab.