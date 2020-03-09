Minnesota History Center to reopen Oct. 1

Visitors will once again be able to take in exhibits, eat at the cafe or shop the History Center store.

ST PAUL, Minn. — After being shut down for more than five months due to impacts of COVID-19, the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is ready to reopen its crown jewel, the Minnesota History Center Oct. 1.

Vistors will once again be able to take in special Minnesota-themed exhibits like First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota's Mainroom and Prince: Before the Rain, which have now been extended to Jan. 3, 2021 because of the extended closure of the History Center. The cafe and History Center store will also be open for guests.

Hours will be Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is between $8 and $12, with members allowed in free. Tickets go on sale Sept. 4 at the Minnesota Historical Society website.

Changes have been made at the History Center to keep both guests and staff safe. Masks will be required, as will maintaining distances of six feet or greater. Exhibits have been reconfigured to allow for social distancing, as have tables at the cafe. Tickets are timed-entry to guard against overcrowding.

The Gale Family Library at the Minnesota History Center is being reconfigured to accommodate in-person researchers and will open later this year. Look for more information to be shared soon.