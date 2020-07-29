x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Coronavirus

UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall

The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.
Credit: Mike McGinnis
The campus of the University of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.

UW-Madison officials said they had won a waiver allowing the change from UW System officials. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.

UW-Madison officials say they’ve always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.

“COVID-19 has made it extremely challenging for many students to take the ACT or SAT,” says Derek Kindle, vice provost for enrollment management. “This is a necessary decision to ensure that our admissions process remains equitable and to reduce some of the anxiety we know prospective applicants are feeling during this difficult time by moving to a test-optional approach this fall.”

Related Articles