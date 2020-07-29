UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall

The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.

UW-Madison officials said they had won a waiver allowing the change from UW System officials. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver.

UW-Madison officials say they’ve always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.

