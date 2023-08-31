Health Fair 11: Should you get screened for lung cancer?

Find out whether you should get screened for lung cancer.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Should you get screened for lung cancer? An exhibit at HealthFair 11 wants you to think about your risk factors.

The MNScreens initiative says lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related death in Minnesota. People at the HealthFair 11 can speak with you about your risk factors and give you information on how to get screened. It's a new addition to HealthFair 11 this year.

