HealthFair 11: Cub Pharmacy flu shots

You can get a free flu shot at HealthFair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — A must-stop at HealthFair11: The Cub Pharmacy exhibit. Since 2009, Cub Pharmacy has given free flu shots to attendees. They also offer blood pressure checks.

Here's more information from HealthFair11:

Flu Vaccinations and Blood Pressure checks - Cub

Thousands of Minnesotans have made flu shots one of their State Fair traditions. Since 2009, more than 35,100 flu shots have been given at the Fair. Cub Pharmacy is back this year to provide fairgoers with their annual flu vaccination. Stop into the Health Fair 11 building between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily.

Fair time is the perfect time to vaccinate the entire family before sending them back to school or off to college. If available, high dose vaccines will be offered to those over 65 years of age. You must be 5 years of age or older to be vaccinated at the fair. Be sure to bring prescription cards, medical cards, insurance cards or any other proof of insurance.

In addition, Cub will have self-service machines available to conveniently check your blood pressure and weight/body mass index.

Learn more about Cub at the website.

Cub is an official 2023 sponsor for Health Fair 11 at the Fair.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:





WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+