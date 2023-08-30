HealthFair 11: Memorial Blood Centers blood typing

Do you know your blood type? Find out for free at HealthFair 11.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Do you know what your blood type is? A lot of people don't, and if you're one of them you can head to HealthFair11 to find out.

Memorial Blood Centers is offering free blood typing on site. While the organization doesn't actually take blood donations at the fair, they encourage people to give blood at another time, especially leading up to the Labor Day holiday.

Here's more information on Memorial Blood Centers at the fair:

Blood Typing – Memorial Blood Centers

Memorial Blood Centers has been serving communities in Minnesota by providing blood products and biomedical services since 1948. For more than two decades, MBC has partnered with Health Fair 11 by testing and determining the blood type of fairgoers 16 years of age or older.