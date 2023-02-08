Minnesota becomes first state to screen newborns for CMV

Minnesota health professionals and parents are celebrating a milestone in health screening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is the first state in the nation to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, known as "CMV."

CMV is a common infection, which often goes undetected in people. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it, it can have devastating effects on the baby. CMV is the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the nation.

Dr. Mark Schleiss, a professor of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School, and his team have developed new testing techniques that improve the detection of CMV in infants shortly after birth.

The finding is significant because using these new techniques in the infant dried blood spot tests, will detect CMV with 85.7% accuracy. In the past, the testing was no more than 30% accurate.

In 2021, Minnesota passed the Vivian Act authorizing the Minnesota Department of Health to educate parents and their healthcare providers about CMV.

It's named after Vivian Henrikson, who was born with CMV.