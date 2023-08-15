1 dead after shooting at Raspberry Island in St. Paul

Police are searching for the shooter. They emphasized that people should reach out to them before altercations start to escalate.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police officers are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Raspberry Island Monday night.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that a large group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island around 9 p.m. and an altercation occurred. Shots were fired on South Wabasha Street, where officials found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died.

St. Paul police are searching for the shooter as of early Tuesday morning. Officials emphasized overnight that they want people to reach out to them so they can figure out what happened and identify a suspect.

"There were several people on scene, the scene was described as chaotic as officers were arriving," said Sergeant Mike Ernster, spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department. "We know that there's people out there that know what occurred and we need them to call us."

The Ramsey County medical examiner will identify the victim and declare a cause of death. The St. Paul Police Department will release this information and other updates on their Twitter account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: