1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside Minneapolis apartment

A neighbor reported that the gunshots went off inside the apartment complex at 1500 Nicollet Ave. in downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — A shooting inside an apartment complex Sunday night left one person dead and two others injured in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at a multi-family residence in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue. Officers found an 18-year-old woman and two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

The three victims were transported to HCMC. One man died at the hospital, and officers reported the other two were being treated for potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the shooting may be the result of a previous altercation between people who knew each other.

John Martin, a resident of the apartment complex, was home at the time of the shooting and heard the gunshots go off.

"This happened right outside, right one got shot inside the building on the second level, and the other got shot on the second level, but had the chance to run outside," Martin said. "So it was like a gun battle up in the building. Bullet holes all in the hallways, on the floor and everything. It’s sad. It’s a sad day in Minneapolis."

Officials have not reported any arrests. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man who died once family is notified and an autopsy completed.

The Sunday night shooting marked the end of a violent weekend in Minneapolis. On Friday night one man was killed and at least six others injured when two men opened fire on a music gathering at a house venue known as Nudieland on the 2200 block of 16th Ave. South. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said ten bullet casings were found on the ground by evidence teams, and investigators believe at least one of the victims was targeted by the shooters.

Also Friday, a Minneapolis police officer was shot in what officers said was an ambush situation. The 7-year veteran was in an unmarked police vehicle following a Chevy Equinox reportedly linked to a robbery when someone in the pursued SUV opened fire with an automatic weapon, firing at least 14 shots. The officer was shot in the shoulder and rushed to North Memorial Medical Center.

The SUV sped from the scene and soon crashed into a parked vehicle. Four people inside were taken into custody, with one of them being bitten by a police K9. Two were treated for injuries suffered in the crash, and criminal charges are pending.

