1 killed, 2 injured in North Minneapolis fire

A neighbor saw smoke coming from the home and called 911, likely saving the lives of two people Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and two others are injured after a fire in the Jordan neighborhood of North Minneapolis Tuesday night.

According to Minneapolis Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen, a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from the second story of a building in the 1700 block of 26th Ave. North, knowing that there were people in the home.

Fire crews arrived on scene minutes after the call, around 11 p.m. They forced entry through the locked front door, and were able to rescue two adult men from the second floor. One man received medical care on scene, and the other was uninjured.

Unfortunately, by the time fire crews reached the third resident of the home, he had already succumbed to the fire, according to Mullen. His identity has not been released at this time.

"Another minute or two, and we would have had three fatalities," said Mullen, who was thankful for the neighbor's call and quick action of Minneapolis firefighters.

The fire appears to have started in a second floor bedroom, and because the door was closed, the fire was mostly contained in that area. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

"It's always tough on our crews," said Mullen. "They never think about the saves that they made, they're thinking about the person they weren't able to help."

This is the third fire fatality in Minneapolis in 2021.