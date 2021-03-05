1-year-old girl hit, killed by vehicle in rural Minnesota driveway

The Cass County sheriff says the vehicle that hit the girl left the scene before deputies arrived, but then came back.

WALKER, Minnesota — A 1-year-old child was killed by a vehicle in a rural Minnesota driveway over the weekend, according to the Cass County sheriff.

Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, deputies received a report of a child who had been struck by a vehicle in rural Walker, Minnesota.

When deputies arrived they found out that a young girl had been hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home. The vehicle had already left the scene.

Deputies immediately began first aid, and the girl was brought to a nearby location where lifesaving attempts were continued. However, she was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle returned to the area while deputies were still there. The man, a 28-year-old from Walker, was arrested. He has not yet been charged.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will do an autopsy.